The Green River Area Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from area nonprofits and will be awarding $40,000 in honor of celebrating 30 years in 2023.

Grants will be awarded to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations working to help people in Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

