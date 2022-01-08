The Green River Area Community Foundation awarded $30,000 in grants to six nonprofits in the greater Owensboro area.
Nonprofits included the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, the Help Office of Hancock County, OASIS, the Community Dental Clinic, Owensboro YMCA and Puzzle Pieces.
The nonprofits were chosen out of 20 that submitted applications and were selected based on the organization’s impact in the community, mission and that have been affected by the pandemic.
“Narrowing down the recipients from the many deserving applicants is a difficult task. There are so many excellent nonprofits in our community that do significant and exceptional work,” said Greg Longtine, Grant-making chair for GRACF.
Funds awarded to the YMCA, according to Kristi Harrison, director of operations, will help fund all-inclusive programming specifically targeting children with sensory needs.
Programming, she said, will include an interactive, digital playground with motion-sensing technology that allows for interaction without physical touching while helping to develop social and emotional skills for children with sensory needs.
“This is a new avenue for us to be able to offer this kind of programming … it just brings an interactive experience to all kids,” she said. “We’re just super grateful and excited to offer this to the community.”
For the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, funds will help supply start-up equipment for a STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) program for children ages 6-11.
The program, according to club grant writer Kathy Doup, will help members reach academic success — one of the club’s core values.
“It’s to give them some additional time to explore STEM activities. They do it in school, but we feel like if we have the equipment, we can supplement what they get at school,” she said.
The Community Dental Clinic will utilize funds to help continue providing essential dental care to those in the community in need, according to grant writer Emily Baur.
The clinic has worked recently to serve dental needs for newly arrived Afghan refugees, along with increasing its current clientele.
“We know this was a very competitive process and this will go to serve the dental needs, which will also improve overall health for our patients,” Baur said. “This will really help us in a critical time.”
OASIS received funds from the grant to assist with its relocation process, according to board president Suzanne Craig.
OASIS helps provide shelter for displaced women and their children who have been affected by domestic violence.
The shelter announced in 2021 that it would need to relocate within a year’s time. Funds from the grant will go toward moving expenses, including the purchase of a new facility.
“The Green River Area Community Foundation’s generosity; it makes a big difference for agencies,” Craig said. “We can’t thank them enough.”
Puzzle Pieces plans to use its grant funds to help assist with growing and the longevity of its Owen Autism Center, according to Executive Director Amanda Owen.
The center offers targeted autism programming, including pre-employment training, where about 50 clients have been placed in jobs throughout the community.
“We are honored to receive the GRACF grant and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Owen said. “As we slowly emerge from the hardest times of the pandemic, Puzzle Pieces is not only ready to grow our programming, but also the number of clients we serve.”
Funds received by the Hancock County Help Office will go toward providing assistance for utilities, dental care and prescriptions.
Julie Newton, executive director of the help office said the funds to provide this assistance has been hit the hardest during the pandemic. Funds will help get assistance back up and provide for those in need.
“We have been blessed by supporting community members who have continued to donate monies to our food pantry,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.