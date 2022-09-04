The Green River Area Development District is continuing to assist families and schools in fighting educational neglect at the elementary grade level through the Community Collaboration for Children (CCC) program.

Kristy James, parent engagement meeting program coordinator for GRADD, said CCC is the region’s child abuse and neglect preventative initiative program, working to support and strengthen families and encourage communities to work together.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.