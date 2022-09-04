The Green River Area Development District is continuing to assist families and schools in fighting educational neglect at the elementary grade level through the Community Collaboration for Children (CCC) program.
Kristy James, parent engagement meeting program coordinator for GRADD, said CCC is the region’s child abuse and neglect preventative initiative program, working to support and strengthen families and encourage communities to work together.
“We currently serve elementary students ages 5 to 11,” she said. “We are serving all elementary schools in the Owensboro and Daviess County area, as well as Ohio, Union and McLean counties.”
GRADD was awarded the program in 2018 and it is funded in whole or in part with federal, Kentucky Cabinet for Health or other state funds.
The CCC program began during the 2018-19 academic year, piloting with three schools, two in the Daviess County Public Schools district and one in Owensboro Public Schools district.
“The number of students have grown, and the schools have identified there’s a great need,” James said. “We served 17 children during the first year, but we began late in March of 2019. Last school year we served 234 children.”
Defining “educational neglect” is dependent on what the school district deems it to be.
“Every district is different,” James said. “The baseline number may look different as far as unexcused absences and tardies. We try to keep those from being filed in court.”
The grant for the program was written only for elementary schools because it is meant to be used as a preventative program.
“When educational neglect moves to middle and high schools, we have a different team take that one,” James said. “This was designed to be preventative, and we want to be involved as early as we can to prevent concerns moving forward.”
James said GRADD will conduct meetings with parents to find out what is hindering a student from being in school or consistently being late.
“Schools will identify the families in need, and we will offer in-home and other services,” she said. “We will provide referrals and write a prevention plan with the families.”
Coming through the end of a pandemic, James said GRADD attempted to navigate through that time with families by meeting basic needs and working through virtual learning. Now, though, they are looking at different obstacles.
“Parents might be struggling with routines at home and balancing work schedules,” James said. “There could be a number of reasons why this is happening. It could be as simple as needing an alarm clock or parents going through a separation.”
James said every county is in need in some capacity, and the goal of the program is to provide support and services to families who need them.
