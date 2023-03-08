The Green River Area Development District (GRADD) and the Green River Area Council on Aging are inviting local clergy groups to discuss availability and “degree of comfort” to help provide pastoral counseling to seniors.
The initiative, led by the council’s senior mental health subcommittee, which was created in response to help needs identified through the Kentucky Older Adults Needs Assessment Survey, is looking to help seniors navigate through mental health issues and explore topics affecting the senior population.
Liberty Watson, administrative assistant for social services, said the subcommittee started in August when observing “the strength and weaknesses of the mental health system in the area, especially pertaining to seniors” and looking to find ways to “fill in the gaps.”
“We do have mental health services in the area … that are kind of centered here in Daviess County; and even (here) there tends to be a really long wait period for someone to get in as a new patient for mental health services unless they’re in crisis,” she said. “We really want to be able to address people’s needs before they are in crisis.”
Watson also pointed out that mental health services for seniors in rural areas in GRADD’s coverage area may not be available unless they’re able to travel, which sparked the idea of seeking guidance from clergy members.
“Every community has its church and has its pastors, and so we saw that as being an opportunity and something that pastors would be familiar with,” she said.
“Our goal is not to ask pastors to take on the role of a mental health professional, but rather to help seniors who may be isolated or intimidated by the idea of professional mental health services to have someone to connect with, who understands the need for confidentiality, and if needed can refer individuals to other community resources,” said Henrietta Harris, chairperson for the council, in a press release.
Since the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Watson said isolation has been “one the biggest things seniors face,” especially those that are homebound, and that there’s a “high percentage of suicide” in the population.
“People don’t really think about that,” Watson said about the latter. “A lot of times, you have seniors who are in their advanced years, and they’ve lost friends, they’ve lost family members (and are) having those thoughts of: ‘Why am I still here?’
“... A lot of times, people just need to be able to talk through their feelings and what they’re experiencing.”
If interested in learning more about the initiative, contact Watson at 270-926-4433 or libbywatson@gradd.com.
