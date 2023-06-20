The Green River Area Development District (GRADD) is searching for more members to join its AmeriCorps Senior Connections program.
Brad Alley, AmeriCorps Senior Connections program director, said every AmeriCorps program has a mission.
“Ours is to reduce food insecurity in our seven counties,” he said. “However, that’s not the only area that members assist with.”
Alley said AmeriCorps members help seniors who are living independently, ensure seniors have an effective social support system, a reliable and sustainable source of nutrition and ensure seniors are resilient.
“No two members have the exact same duties,” he said. “While there are a lot of similarities, there’s no blueprint for everybody.”
There is a need for senior services all over the country, Alley said.
“This gives an opportunity for seniors to gather together in a social setting and receiving good nutrition,” he said. “In Kentucky, about 10% of seniors face food insecurity, and locally, there are about 14% to 15% of seniors facing food insecurity.”
Those interested in becoming an AmeriCorps member must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma and pass a background check.
“We’re looking for people with a caring heart and they have to have a good one to do this,” Alley said. “Most members that go through this program will say it’s something that’s been very impactful in their lives.”
A recruitment meeting for anyone interested in joining the AmeriCorps Senior Connections program will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the GRADD office, 300 GRADD Way.
Members will commit to serve 1,700 house from Sept. 1, 2023 to Aug. 31, 2024. They will receive a living allowance stipend of $17,600.
Upon successful completion of service, members receive a $6,895 educational award that can be used for educational expenses. Members 55 years of age or older may transfer their award to a child or grandchild. Members also may qualify for limited health benefits and child assistance.
To learn more about the AmeriCorps Senior Connections program contact Alley or Mary Ashford at 270-926-4433 or email seniorconnections@gradd.com.
