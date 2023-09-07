The Green River Area Development District Community Collaboration for Children (CCC) Regional Network is offering a total of $3,000 in mini-grants to organizations in its region.

Maria Shyver, CCC coordinator, said the purpose of the grants is to “enhance and promote programs aimed at preventing and building awareness of child abuse and neglect.”

