The Green River Area Development District plans to use $250,000 of its Revolving Loan Fund to make emergency small- business loans to businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
A news release said that small- business owners in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties can apply for up to $25,000 in working capital funds.
The minimum loan will be $5,000, with terms up to 36 months and with six months of payment deferral, the announcement said.
Jiten Shah, GRADD executive director, said his staff has streamlined both the application and approval process.
“Businesses are suffering now,” he said. “We felt these changes were important so we could get funds into the community as quickly as possible.”
“We know small- business owners are being hit really hard by the closures and people quarantining,” David Johnston, board chairman, said of the decision. “Hopefully, this money will help them weather the storm.”
For more information or to apply, visit www.gradd.com, or contact Gina Boaz at ginaboaz@gradd.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
