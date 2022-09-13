Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Monday that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will provide more than $17.3 million to the Green River Area Development District to rehabilitate the Rockport Railroad Bridge, which spans the Green River between Kentucky’s Ohio and Muhlenberg counties.

DOT awarded the grant as part of its Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program. The Green River Area Development District will use the funds to rehabilitate the Rockport Railroad Bridge by replacing its deck, improving the approaches to the bridge, and upgrading the electrical and mechanical components that allow the bridge to rise and accommodate river traffic, according to a press release from McConnell’s office.

