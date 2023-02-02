On Wednesday, the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) received a $172,812.80 action planning grant from the Biden Administration, part of $24.7 million awarded to Kentucky to “improve roads at the local level and tackle nation traffic fatalities.”

The funds are part of $800 million in grants awarded for 510 projects through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program through the U.S. Department of Transportation, which includes 15 grants for communities in the Commonwealth.

