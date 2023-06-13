U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Monday the Delta Regional Authority will provide $450,000 to the Green River Area Development District through the Delta Workforce Grant Program.
The grant will fund GRADD’s H20 project, which supports local personnel participating in the Kentucky Rural Water Association’s Registered Apprenticeship Program. The program spans across four counties in western Kentucky including McLean County.
