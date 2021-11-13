The Green River Area Development District Annual Event Committee has elected to postpone its GRADD Annual Awards ceremony until 2022, but it's still seeking nominations for this year.
The deadline to submit nominations for the Regional Excellence Awards and the Community of the Year Award is Wednesday, Dec. 1. Winners will be announced at the GRADD Board of Directors meeting on Dec. 8.
For more information, call Kim Wells at 270-852-1337.
