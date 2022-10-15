Kentucky Voices for Health and ThriveKY, consumer advocates for health policy decision making, will be in Owensboro on Thursday for a two-hour information session at Green River Area Development District, 300 GRADD Way.
Sheila Schuster, KVH chairwoman, will lead the session, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon.
Keith Sanders, executive director of the Hager Educational Foundation, said, “They do really, really good work. They will give a briefing on where we are with health care legislation on the state and national level.”
He said low-income families with health problems often have a hard time finding out how to get help.
This meeting will address that, Sanders said.
The session will include updates on Medicaid, KCHIP, SNAP, housing, transportation, child care, public health, behavioral health and suicide prevention.
The agenda says it will offer “new tools available to assist community members with meeting basic needs.”
Dustin Pugel, KyPolicy, will discuss economic recovery, jobs, unemployment insurance and general fund revenue.
Marcie Timmerman, Mental Health America of Kentucky, will talk about behavioral health.
Adrienne Bush, Homeless & Housing Coalition of Kentucky, will discuss housing issues.
Tyler Offerman, Kentucky Equal Justice Center, will discuss food issues.
Cara Stewart, Kentucky Voices for Health, will talk about child care legislation.
Christina Libby, Homeless & Housing Coalition of Kentucky, will talk about transportation issues.
Priscilla Easterling, Kentucky Voices for Health, will discuss healthcare legislation.
Amy Guyton, Kentucky Voices for Health, will talk about public health issues.
And Schuster will give an update on recent legislation affecting those issues, the results of the 2020 census, voter registration guidelines and discuss advocacy and lobbying.
