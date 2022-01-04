The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association hopes to give back to the community with its new volunteer program, which begins this month.
The new “Give Back Program,” which is open to GRADSA clients of all ages, will take clients to a different location each month to participate in volunteer work, said Tiffany Thrash, GRADSA’s executive director.
The program, Thrash said, is meant to be a thank you to the community for all the support it has shown GRADSA this year.
“Anybody that’s a part of GRADSA that wants to give back to the community for always being so good to us and just throughout the year — we have so much support from the community that we want to take this year to give back,” she said.
Additionally, she said it is also a way to get clients out in the community and raise awareness about the organization and the capabilities of its clients.
“Our first goal with GRADSA is awareness,” she said. “Our kids and adults that have Down syndrome have a lot of abilities to offer, and this program not only allows us to raise awareness, but also allows us to give back, so I think it’s going to be really good.”
The first “Give Back” location will be Independence Bank, according to Thrash.
Clients will hand out free popcorn on Jan. 14.
The bank, Thrash said, has been a huge support to GRADSA, and to show its appreciation, it will be the first stop for clients to volunteer.
Thrash said she will reach out to local nonprofits and shelters, as well, to see what the community needs are and how GRADSA clients can assist through the program.
“We’re really open,” she said.
The volunteer program, she said, is just one of the many ways the organization has worked to build this year, putting clients out in the community and inviting in the public to see what exactly is happening at GRADSA.
“This (past) year has probably been the biggest year that we’ve had,” she said. “We gained our first facility in March … We have adults who are out working in the community, and that’s another way that they go out and get involved in Owensboro.”
The organization also started a Down syndrome basketball league this year — the first of its kind in the state — and began offering art classes at the GRADSA facility.
Thrash said the volunteer program and all the other new offerings at GRADSA are just more ways to put clients in the community and raise awareness about they’re capabilities.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
