The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association Basketball League will hold its first game Saturday.
This is the first year for the league, and GRADSA executive director Tiffany Thrash said it has been a fun time for players and coaches.
GRADSA announced in March that it would form an all down syndrome basketball league for the Green River district, which Thrash said is the first of its kind in the state.
She said the basketball league will be an integral way of improving physical activity opportunities and inclusions for individuals with DS.
So far, she said the league has about 25 players from Owensboro and surrounding areas.
“We started it to give kids and adults more options for outside of school and work activities,” she said. “It’s just been fun for them, and it’s something a lot of them can do.”
Thrash said GRADSA is reaching out to other DS organizations throughout the state as well, in hopes of encouraging other areas to form basketball leagues so statewide tournaments can be held in the future. She said some organizations have expressed a lot of enthusiasm for the idea.
David Huston, who coaches the GRADSA Red Rangers team, said the players have been working hard to get ready for their first game.
Huston, who was a coach for the Special Olympics for about 10 years, said when GRADSA asked for coaches, he decided he wanted to volunteer.
“There’s something about coaching these players that pulls at your heartstrings,” he said. “They work hard, and when they learn a new skill, it’s really exciting and builds their self-confidence.”
During tryouts, Huston said coaches worked with players on several skills, including dribbling, shooting and passing, before dividing players into three co-ed teams consisting of players between ages 10 to about 30. Two younger players will compete in one-one-one games.
“Getting together to play basketball allows them to work on improving their skill levels, learn how to work as a team and spend time with their friends,” Huston said.
Huston’s son, Matthew Huston, plays on the Red Rangers team.
Matthew Huston said he has always been athletic, having played basketball when he was younger and swimming throughout his time at Apollo High School. He said he also makes regular use of his basketball hoop in his driveway at home.
When asked why he wanted to join the GRADSA league, he said, “It’s good … I like playing with friends.”
Thrash said games will take place every other Saturday starting Aug. 21 through Oct. 16 at First Baptist Church on Second Street, and the public is welcome to come watch.
She said she looks forward to the first season and jumping into planning for next season, which she believes will go a lot more smoothly, with hopefully even more participation.
“They’re really enjoying it,” she said. “I love the fact that people in the community can come and watch them, and I feel good about it. It’s what I was hoping for.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.