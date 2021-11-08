The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association announced recently that it has been certified as a “Pre-Employment Transition Service” provider in the western Kentucky region, which would allow it to provide job training to individuals with disabilities.
Executive director Tiffany Thrash said the program will help individuals with disabilities ages 14-21 develop career goals, learn how to describe their skill sets, communicate with potential employers and participate in interviews and résumé writing.
GRADSA becomes the third Pre-ETS provider in Owensboro, along with Puzzle Pieces and Owensboro Community and Technical College.
“It was something that I wanted GRADSA to offer, because we have a lot of teenagers and younger adults who want to work, but they don’t know what they want to do,” she said. “So there’s a lot of learning that needs to be done, and that’s why I started this application process.”
The program will be work-based learning that will involve job shadowing, career mentorship, internships, developing career goals and understanding what each individual is equipped to do, according to Thrash.
Training, she said, will be done one-on-one and will be individualized to fit each client’s unique needs and career goals.
“We will do everything we can to prepare them for employment,” she said. “One of the main things that we want to work with each individual on is their self-advocacy skills. This is a big thing, especially in the workforce.”
Self-advocacy, she said, involves preparing each client to advocate for themselves within the work environment by knowing what their responsibilities are, what their employee rights are and understanding how to communicate questions and concerns with their employer.
“We’re not always going to be there,” she said. “We might be just a phone call or email away, but we’re not always going to be there, so we really want to prepare them to advocate for themselves.”
GRADSA will have a supported employment specialist to work with each individuals one-on-one and will help get them places in an employment position based on their individualized goals.
She said there are not specified businesses that will be working with the organization through the program. GRADSA will reach out to employers based on client goals and preferences.
“It’s really going to be based on their goals,” she said. “We can’t really narrow it down and say here’s you shallow pool of options. We really are just going to work with them, and when it’s determined what career path they want to go on, then we will start reaching out to employers based on each individual’s preferences and abilities.”
Currently, GRADSA plans on working with 10 individuals as it begins implementing the program.
The program, however, is open to anyone with disabilities who wants to seek employment. Thrash said GRADSA may hire on more supported employment specialists if the program grows and receives more interest.
“Primarily at GRADSA, we serve all individuals with Down syndrome, but for this, we’re going to open it up, because there’s a lot of people who want to work, want to learn how to work, and they deserve to be able to do that, and waiting lists are just crazy,” she said, “so we’re opening it up to anyone with a disability who’s interested in learning about employment and eventually becoming employed.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.