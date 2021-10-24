It was a day of celebration as crowds gathered in Owensboro’s McConnell Plaza for the 23rd annual Buddy Walk hosted Saturday by Green River Area Down Syndrome Association.
The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, which works to provide support and raise awareness for individuals and families impacted by Down Syndrome.
Richard and Kay Peach of the “Preston’s Pack” team said their 7-year-old son, Preston, has Down Syndrome, and GRADSA helped them navigate through their initial diagnosis.
“So many times, when parents get that diagnosis they are alone in it,” Kay Peach said. “They don’t know anybody with Down Syndrome, they don’t know other families, and you are just kind of alone to deal with that and it is a traumatic time.”
Richard Peach said GRADSA helped introduce the couple to other families who have a child with Down Syndrome and passed on some knowledge to them.
“We have kind of passed that tradition on to some friends of ours,” he said. “After Preston was a couple years old, it was the same situation. They reached out to us, and we were able to pass on what we knew to them.”
The 2021 edition of the GRADSA Buddy Walk marks a return to the event’s traditional in-person format after having to move to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. GRADSA had set a goal of raising $80,000 through the Buddy Walk and started the day with a total of $84,783.
The Brescia University baseball and softball teams were on hand to volunteer for the event, something softball coach Traci Smith said is an important part of athletics at the school.
“The softball team has been doing it for about 10 years, but all of our sports teams at Brescia like to do community service and we like to do it two or three times a year if we can, so we are always searching for something to do,” Smith said.
Smith said that while the pandemic made finding volunteer opportunities for the team challenging, she and baseball coach John Herbig thought the Buddy Walk was something both teams could do together.
Executive Director Tiffany Thrash said that not only is the Buddy Walk GRADSA’s biggest fundraiser, but also attracts its largest crowd, typically bringing out about 3,000 people.
The event included an appearance by Disney Princess Belle, a balloon animal artist as well as a host of fun and games.
Heather Blair said her family became acquainted with GRADSA after her grandson, Austin, was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth.
“We just love the community support and being able to feel like he has a sea of people who are like him, and just being able to have that great support for Austin,” she said.
Blair said she believes it is important for members of the Daviess County community to see that there are people living with Down Syndrome in their community.
“I think it is important for just the community at large to see that there are multiple people with Down Syndrome and that they are not any different than any other children,” Blair said. “We want them to feel included and they have special qualities, but they are unique on their own accord, not just because they have a diagnosis of Down Syndrome.”
For more information about GRADSA or the annual Buddy Walk, visit www.gradsa.org.
