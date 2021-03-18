In honor of World Down Syndrome Awareness Day, the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, or GRADSA, is asking local businesses and schools to participate by decorating doors and wearing colorful socks.
GRADSA encourages local schools and businesses to participate in door decorating each year on March 21 in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, according to GRADSA Executive Director Tiffany Thrash, because 3/21 represents the chromosomal makeup of the majority of individuals with DS.
“It was a day established to celebrate the uniqueness of DS and to educate others about the tremendous potential individuals with DS have,” she said. “At GRADSA, we work all year to emphasize our similarities, but March is a time when local schools and businesses join us in celebrating that we are more alike than different, and this awareness leaves a permanent imprint on our community.”
Meadow Lands Elementary and Sorgo Elementary have already begun door decorations in honor of the day, Thrash said.
Those that participate can send photos of their door decorations to GRADSA to be posted on the organization’s social media page.
March is also Disability Awareness Month. However, Thrash said since the month is meant to honor those with a unique set of abilities, it should be dubbed “Ability Awareness Month” instead.
“Although (Disability Awareness Month) is a time to encourage inclusion, acceptance and to embrace diversity, I do not believe the word disabled describes our loved ones who possess different abilities,” she said. “Ability month would be such a better label for the time we set aside to honor the different abilities we all have to offer. It’s a time to celebrate humanity and to emphasize we are more alike than different. I’d love if our community would consider March Ability Awareness Month rather than Disability Awareness Month.”
GRADSA also hosts educational programs for families throughout the year and has a supported employment program to help connect adults with Down syndrome with local employers and continue working with them throughout their employment.
GRADSA’s biggest event each year is its annual “Buddy Walk” according to Thrash, which is held on the last Saturday in September as a kick-off to Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. While the walk was not held last year due to COVID-19, Thrash said the event brought out 3,000 participants in 2019.
Additionally, Thrash said, as GRADSA begins moving into its new facility at 3115 Commonwealth Court in Owensboro, the organization will start hosting monthly “Curbside Coffee” days where anyone in the community can drive through to pick up GADSA branded coffee — “Down Right Perfect Coffee” — beginning May 10.
GRADSA also sells its coffee at Walmart.com and locally at Niko’s Bakery and Cafe.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
