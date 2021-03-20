The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association announced Friday it will be starting a Down syndrome basketball league in light of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.
The league will be the first of its kind in Kentucky, according to Executive Director Tiffany Thrash.
Thrash said the basketball league would be an integral way of improving physical activity opportunities and inclusions for individuals with Down syndrome.
“Around the age of 6, our kids with Down syndrome don’t have as many extracurricular opportunities, so this is a great thing for them to be able to get involved,” she said. “This is something that I want to provide for our kids and our adults just like their peers have available to them, so we want to have fun with it and just take it as far as we can.”
The idea came from Brad Winter, First Baptist Church’s minister of community engagement and activities. Winter said he saw other churches with Down syndrome basketball leagues and reached out to see what it would entail to start one in Kentucky before contacting GRADSA.
Winter said he has a sister with special needs and wanted to start something at the church to further engage other families with special needs individuals.
According to GRADSA volunteer Terry Brownson, physical activity is vital for individuals with Down syndrome and this is an important step in creating more opportunities for children and young adults to be active.
“Back when I first got into the field of working with people with mental disabilities about 40 years ago, people were lucky with Down syndrome to live into their 40s,” he said. “Part of the condition of Down syndrome is much higher incidences of obesity and diabetes and poor muscle tone and all sorts of things that go along with lack of physical activity. And the other problems ... are inclusion, opportunities, and just being invited to go out and do the things that typical kids and young adults do with clubs and friends and leagues and that type of thing.”
Creating a Down syndrome basketball league, he said, is part of a greater effort by GRADSA to find more opportunities for involvement for individuals with special needs over the last eight years or so.
GRADSA also began developing a dance team in 2015 that has grown to three teams, one of which will perform at the RiverPark Center this weekend, Thrash said.
While there are still certain details to work out, such as a name for the league, Thrash said she hopes the effort will encourage other organizations around the state to begin forming their own teams.
Until then, she said, GRADSA will create multiple teams depending on how many individuals sign up and have them play against each other.
“This is the first in Kentucky all Down syndrome basketball league, and so I know it’s going to take a little bit of time to get it up and going and to get others across the state on board,” she said. “It’s all about awareness, opportunity and inclusion … we want to promote that.”
Anyone seeking more information about the basketball league or wishing to sign up can email Thrash at Tiffany@gradsa.org or reach out on the GRADSA Facebook page.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
