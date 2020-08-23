Another nonprofit’s fundraiser has gone virtual, thanks to COVID-19.
The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association’s popular Buddy Walk, which was set for Sept. 26 at McConnell Plaza, has been canceled and is now an online event.
“It’s a (Facebook) group page people can join,” said Tiffany Thrash, executive director. “They can post their Down syndrome celebration pictures now through Oct. 10.”
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
GRADSA’s dance teams will perform via videos that will be posted later in September on the group Facebook page.
The Buddy Walk is GRADSA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, making more than $121,000 last year.
“Our hands are tied,” Thrash said of this year’s digital format. “We’re limited to virtual this year.”
Sponsorships for this year’s Buddy Walk are going great, she said. The potential exists for the event to hit a record of more than $50,000 in corporate sponsorships.
However, individuals are not joining or contributing to teams the way they have in the past. GRADSA usually raises $80,000 or more from donations made to teams.
Last year, the Buddy Walk had 52 teams. This year, nearly 30 have signed on to date.
The number of people joining teams has dropped considerably this year, though.
There isn’t as much enthusiasm about a virtual event, Thrash said. The Buddy Walk was a guaranteed day each year in which GRADSA members could perform on a stage and showcase their talents in front of a large crowd.
Canceling the live event put a damper on things for some people.
Thrash hopes individuals will go to the event’s Facebook page to join a team, purchase a T-shirt or make a donation. And she hopes people post lots of pictures of support on the Facebook page.
“That means a lot to our families so they know they are being celebrated,” Thrash said.
To join the virtual event on Facebook, search for GRADSA Buddy Walk.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
