The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association (GRADSA) is looking for additional sponsors for its 26th annual Buddy Walk event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at McConnell Plaza.
“What’s different about our event is that it’s built around corporate sponsorships and family and friend support,” GRADSA Executive Director Britt Cobb said. “We also have teams who are fundraising, and anyone can create a team to receive prizes.”
At the 2022 Buddy Walk, Cobb said the event had 40 teams the day of, but have already surpassed that number this year.
Cobb said the organization is aiming to raise $120,000 from the event and have already collected a third of the goal.
“Anyone can sponsor after the Sept. 15 deadline, but that date is to ensure the businesses and organizations have their information printed on Buddy Walk information,” she said.
While this year’s event does not have any major changes, there are a few differences compared to last year’s event.
“We will have more education and more memorials to honor those who have passed,” Cobb said. “We will also have a sort of VIP tent with hairdressers for our members with Down syndrome.”
Cobb said sponsorships are the organization’s primary source of funding for direct programming.
“All of that money goes back into the organization for us to use,” she said.
This year, GRADSA added a $250 sponsorship level.
“We have received a positive response from local, small businesses,” Cobb said.
Cobb said GRADSA is looking to increase community awareness about Down syndrome.
“Our motto this year is ‘With Us, Not For Us,’ so we want people to not just donate, but also join us and see what we do,” she said.
Brook Youngman, Buddy Walk co-chair, said this event is GRADSA’s way of celebrating its members.
“We want to build a community within the community,” she said.
Sponsorship packets can be picked up at the GRADSA office, 3115 Commonwealth Court. Applications are due Sept. 15 and can be mailed to P.O. Box 2031, Owensboro, Kentucky, 42302 and checks should be made out to GRADSA.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
