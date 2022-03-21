Monday is World Down Syndrome Day and an opportunity to embrace differences and similarities between people, according to Tiffany Thrash, executive director for the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association.
For WDSD, Thrash said she and several GRADSA clients will visit local schools in the region to speak with children about Down syndrome and show that everyone “is more alike than different.”
Thrash said the group will visit North Hancock Elementary School and possibly several others to give GRADSA clients a chance to tell their stories and speak with kids about Down syndrome and even show off some of their skills and talents.
“Exposure is what creates inclusion,” Thrash said. “If people haven’t ever been exposed and they see someone else that’s different, they don’t necessarily know how to handle it — they don’t know how to ask the questions, how to have conversations with someone that’s different than them if they’ve never been exposed to that.”
The purpose, she said, is to show others how they can find common ground and connections with others, even though they may seem different, and to educate them on how to navigate through those differences and look beyond them.
“The importance of inclusion isn’t just limited to Down syndrome; it empowers people to embrace diversity, it shows the importance of having different skills,” she said. “Everyone offers a different benefit to the community.”
Creating awareness and educating the community on Down syndrome and integrating those with Down syndrome, she said, is beneficial to everyone.
It builds relationships and helps to create an inclusive environment for everyone.
“When I started with GRADSA five years ago, our adults, there were some that were employed, but now we have many adults who are out there working in the community, and a lot of that revolves around awareness, just letting people know that, hey, they’re capable, and all you have to do is understand that diversity is not a bad thing,” she said.
GRADSA is also promoting its annual “Rock Your Socks” campaign, encouraging everyone in the community to wear crazy socks and post them on social media with the hashtag #RockYourSocks and #WDSD2022.
People are also encouraged, she said, to share personal stories with GRADSA via social media about how Down syndrome has had an impact on their lives.
“Individuals with Down syndrome, they have friends, they have family, they have goals, so the awareness really does help them and enhance all of our lives,” Thrash said.
“The bigger picture is for people to accept differences and incorporate diversity a little bit more into their personal lives.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
