The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association will host a Parents Mingle for new or expecting parents of children with Down syndrome.
The purpose of the gathering, according to Executive Director Tiffany Thrash, is for parents to gather support from one another.
The event is planned and coordinated by the GRADSA Medical Outreach Committee, according to Thrash. The primary mission of the committee is to help new or expecting parents that have experienced a prenatal diagnosis or birth diagnosis to navigate the process.
The committee also works with doctors in the community to provide information and discuss the diagnosis conversation that doctors have with new or expecting parents of children with Down syndrome.
“It’s not that it’s a bad thing. It’s just that it’s not what we plan when we think about having a child,” Thrash said. “I think a lot of times, new parents are in a very fragile state when they receive that diagnosis, and so our Medical Outreach Committee is working to be a bridge between that conversation … They’re trying to make that conversation more comforting from a parent’s perspective.”
The event is planned May 15 at the new GRADSA building, at 3115 Commonwealth Court. Thrash said there are from four to six parents who will be attending. For more information, contact GRADSA at 270-681-5313.
This is the first new Parent Mingle put on by GRADSA, but Thrash said there could potentially be more in the future.
“We’re able to do this because we have our own facility now. We’re able to be more hands-on and bring our parents together more often, which allows them to gather support from one another,” she said. “It’s mainly just a really comforting and educational thing for our new parents. That’s kind of the primary purpose.”
Additionally, GRADSA will host its first Curbside Coffee from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday. It is the first Curbside Coffee event, but Thrash said the plan is to host one each month.
The event is free and open to anyone, although cash donations are encouraged.
Thrash said she s expecting a good turnout.
Anyone picking up coffee will be able to pull through the GRADSA parking lot, at 3115 Commonwealth Court, and pick up coffee through their car window.
Thrash said the facility will have GRADSA adults with Down syndrome there to hand out the facility’s trademarked coffee, “Down Right Perfect Coffee” along with creamer, sweetener and information about GRADSA.
Thrash said the Curbside Coffee events are a way for the adults at GRADSA to interact with the community in some way.
“That’s something across the nation, where there’s a lot of coffee shops that have individuals who serve coffee and who are employed … so we wanted to jump in on that. We kind of took it a step further and created our own coffee that would create awareness,” she said. “It’s the perfect way for the community to meet and mingle with our GRADSA kids and adults.”
Thrash said GRADSA has also begun planning its Buddy Walk, scheduled for Oct. 23, which is typically a large fundraiser for the facility, having brought out 3,000 people in the past and raised $88,000 last year.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com
