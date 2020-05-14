GRADSA to market its own brand of coffee

The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association will begin marketing its own brand of coffee — Down Right Perfect Coffee — Thursday, May 14.
Coffee shops around the nation have employed people with disabilities for years, said Tiffany Thrash, GRADSA executive director. That makes coffee familiar territory in the Down syndrome community.
People involved with Down syndrome often use the phrase “down right perfect” to describe those who were born with the syndrome, she said. It seemed natural to use that as the name of GRADSA’s first retail brand.
“We feel it represents our kids and adults with Down syndrome,” Thrash said.
During the three-month trademark process, GRADSA officials were delighted to find no one else was using that brand name.
Mylke, of Island, is a coffee roasting company that opened in 2016. It will roast Down Right Perfect Coffee, which will go on sale to individuals and businesses Thursday, May 14.
Sixteen-ounce bags will sell for $15, Thrash said. Anyone interested in buying it should go to GRADSA.org and look for a tab.
For now, the coffee will come in mild roast only.
“We’re trying to play it safe until we know how it will be received,” Thrash said.
She plans to market the new brand to coffee shops across the nation.
Initially, it will be sold from GRADSA’s website; however, Thrash hopes local stores stock it.
“I have faith in our community, and I know many will be ready to jump on board to help raise awareness with us,” she said.
Depending on this new venture’s success, she hopes to expand the Down Right Perfect brand to sell other products in the future.
Creating a retail brand is more about bringing awareness to Down syndrome than creating a revenue stream, Thrash said. The profit margin for coffee is pretty low. GRADSA will earn $2 to $3 per bag.
Profits will be used to fund GRADSA programs.
Thrash hopes the nonprofit has a building to call home about a year from now. Plans for that facility always included a coffee corner, she said.
“And we’ll serve Down Right Perfect Coffee,” Thrash said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
