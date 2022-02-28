The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association has become an official Medicaid service provider and will begin offering Medicaid services March 7.
Becoming a Medicaid service provider, according to Executive Director Tiffany Thrash, means that GRADSA will be able to offer new services to more clients with less financial burden, as the organization will receive reimbursements for certain services.
“It means more financial stability for GRADSA, and it also means we’re going to be able to meet more needs, and that’s a big deal,” she said.
New Medicaid services that will be offered, according to Thrash, are community living supports, community access, day training and supported employment.
The process to become a Medicaid provider, she said, took about two years.
Thrash said services will be individualized for each client based on their unique needs.
Currently, she said, access is limited to Medicaid services for individuals with disabilities due to long waiting lists that could put off services for several months to even a year.
Becoming a Medicaid provider, she said, provides one more avenue for access to services for individuals with disabilities throughout the community.
“There is a huge need for more medicaid services, and that’s primarily why we went into this,” she said.
GRADSA has the capacity to serve about 10-15 clients at one time, and although it will offer services to individuals with down syndrome first, it will also begin offering Medicaid services to individuals of other abilities, based on space availability.
The step to becoming a Medicaid service provider, Thrash said, is a big one for GRADSA and is a testament to the growth the nonprofit has seen in just the past two years.
“This is tremendous,” she said. “This is the biggest example of growth that we’ve had.”
GRADSA’s Medicaid services will be offered Monday through Friday.
The nonprofit will also host an informational workshop about its new services from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at its offices at 3115 Commonwealth Court.
Anyone interested in receiving services, Thrash said, can attend to learn more about new services and ask questions.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.