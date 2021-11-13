The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association’s Buddy Walk brought in nearly $112,000 this year, up significantly after last year’s event went virtual due to COVID-19.
GRADSA executive director Tiffany Thrash said the organization “couldn’t be happier” with the turnout and funds raised this year, with around 1,200 people in attendance and nearly 50 fundraising teams at the Oct. 23 event.
The annual Buddy Walk, according to Thrash, is not only GRADSA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, but it is also the largest nonprofit gathering in Owensboro each year, typically bringing out a crowd of about 3,000 people.
The event, she said, is meant to showcase the talents and strengths of children and adults involved with GRADSA, while helping provide awareness and education about Down syndrome.
The goal this year, according to Thrash, was about $120,000.
“Compared to our usual almost 3,000 (attendees), it was down, but we honestly couldn’t have been happier, because we completely understand that people are having internal struggles right now just due to safety,” she said.
In 2020, she said the event ended up going virtual and brought in around $89,000, which, while a significant amount considering the circumstances of COVID-19, was still down from GRADSA’s biggest Buddy Walk year in 2019 with around 3,000 in attendance and $122,000 raised.
Nevertheless, Thrash said while fundraising is important, the event is also about raising awareness.
The funds, according to Thrash, help the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association fund classes for its clients, as well as the parent outreach program.
The parent outreach program, she said, is a very important aspect of what the organization does. Parents involved with GRADSA work with medical providers throughout the community to speak with doctors and nurses about presenting a Down syndrome diagnosis to parents and caregivers in a positive manner.
Additionally, she said GRADSA hosts weekly classes at its facility, including skill-building, which helps clients learn how to budget and make purchases independently, use public transportation and other things that might be important to help clients live independently.
The organization also provides education reinforcement classes for children ages 6 to 12 to focus on building reading and number skills, and it plans on beginning art classes in January.
“We have a lot going on, so these funds, Buddy Walk being our primary source of revenue throughout the year, is what funds all of the programs,” Thrash said. “We just got our first facility March 1 of this year and, although having a facility comes with a lot of expenses, I have just been determined that our programs continue to increase, even though we haven’t necessarily increased our fundraising. So every little bit that we raise funds the weekly classes.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
