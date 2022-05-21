Annoyed, I picked up my phone and silenced yet another notification jingle from the security camera on my front porch. I looked at the video to see what might be activating the alert, but saw nothing out of the ordinary.

It was only when I got home that evening that I realized what was going on.

I was sitting in my living room when a flash of movement caught my eye — just as my phone jingled again.

Aha. So that’s it: A little bird was busily flying back and forth across my porch, building a nest on top of the security light.

It took another couple of days before I got a good look at the bird. It was a wren of some kind, or at least, I think that’s what it was.

I didn’t mind the nest at all, except that I discovered the bird was quite distressed when I sat on my porch, squawking in a most alarming and animated way. I was willing to make this concession and simply moved to the back patio.

Of course, it would just figure that the batteries in my security light would choose this time to die. But I couldn’t change the batteries without disturbing the nest, so I just resigned myself to a dark and shadowy porch until the bird could lay and hatch its eggs and the babies could grow up and fly away.

It didn’t take as long as you might think.

One day there were tiny, fuzzy, round little heads with big beaks peeking over the edge of the nest. And then before I knew it, there was a baby bird, awkward and clumsy, perched on the back of my truck as I got ready to leave for work one morning.

I’m just glad I saw it before I got in my truck. I would not have wanted to inadvertently kidnap a baby bird and take it away from its family. Instead, I gently shooed it onto the lawn and safely away from the driveway.

“Stay there,” I cautioned, making sure it was safely huddled by the fence before I drove away.

A few days later, I saw a young bird — I’m almost sure it was “my” baby bird — hopping around in the grass, and later saw another one in the branches of my Rose of Sharon bush.

I smiled. My little birds had taken wing, and taken their places in the world.

•••

I looked at the text message from my daughter: An invitation to my grandgirl’s fifth-grade graduation ceremony.

I made it a point to see Briley as soon as possible so I could tell her, face to face, that Granma loves her — loves her dearly — but I don’t go to graduation ceremonies.

Why? Oh, there are a lot of reasons why, but that doesn’t matter.

“Briley, my dear, I love you, and I am so proud of my big girl, leaving elementary school behind and heading off to middle school next year. But will it hurt your feelings if I am not there …?”

“No,” she chirped, in the sweet, happy voice that I love. “I don’t mind.”

I hugged her. “Well, I’ll be thinking about you,” I promised.

We talked a little more, about how much fun elementary school had been, how much she had learned, and how much there is to look forward to in sixth grade.

“These next three years,” I told my daughter, “you’ll see Briley grow from a little girl to a young lady. You won’t believe the changes that will happen so quickly.”

“Uh-huh.” Beth was polite but not exactly laser-focused on what I was trying to tell her.

She may have understood what I was saying … but she didn’t really know what I meant.

I smiled at my daughter, and then at my granddaughter.

One little bird had taken wing and found her place in the world … and the other was just beginning to peek over the edge of the nest.