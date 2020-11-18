A Daviess County grand jury has indicted two Owensboro residents with attempted murder for separate incidents that occurred on Sept. 20.
City and county law enforcement officers responded to three incidents that Sunday, one of which resulted in a man fatally shooting himself in front of an Owensboro Police Department officer. The other two, which resulted in indictments, involved a woman who allegedly chased and tried to shoot the occupants of another vehicle, and a man who stabbed an OPD officer in the face.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Stephanie L. Millay, 43, of the 4500 block of South Hummingbird Loop was indicted on four counts of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, in two separate incidents that day that occurred a short time apart.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say the first incident began shortly after noon when deputies were called to Thruston-Dermont Road for reports of a woman in a truck firing a handgun at a fleeing vehicle.
Later that day, Millay crashed her vehicle in the parking lot of Meijer on Heartland Crossing Boulevard near Kentucky 54 into the vehicle she’d previously shot at, and again fired shots at the two people inside.
Sheriff’s department officials said previously the incident stemmed from a dispute over a juvenile and Millay shared custody with the two people she was allegedly chasing in her vehicle. The child was not in either vehicle during the incident.
Neither occupant of the vehicle was injured.
Millay was allegedly shooting at a relative and his wife, Smith said. Neither was injured. The incident was reported by multiple witnesses.
Kuegel said the incidents were separated by enough time to make them two individual incidents that were presented to the grand jury as two cases.
Millay has been incarcerated at the Daviess County Detention Center since being arrested on Sept. 20.
The grand jury also indicted Harold D. Sanders Jr., 31, of the 700 block of Walnut Street with attempted murder for attacking OPD Officer Austin Ester with a knife the evening of Sept. 20.
Previous reports say officers were attempting to arrest Sanders on another charge when Sanders stabbed Esther in the face. Esther was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released. The grand jury also indicted Sanders with first-degree robbery in an unrelated incident.
Sanders is also being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.
