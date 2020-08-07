A Daviess County grand jury has decided to not take action in two incidents when people attempted to vote twice during the June 23 primary.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said in a statement Thursday the grand jury heard the findings of Daviess County Sheriff’s Department investigations into the incidents, and took no action. The statement said Kuegel could not comment more on grand jury proceedings.
Officials with the county clerk’s office said previously one of the men appeared to vote twice by mistake, while the second appeared to do so intentionally.
The man who seemed to have voted twice intentionally was not identified other than as a registered Republican. The man voted in person and mailed his absentee ballot the same day.
As part of voting in person, the man signed an affidavit saying he would not also attempt to vote absentee.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department and member of the county elections board, said “in our opinion, there seemed to be some kind of intent to defraud” from the man who voted in person and mailed his ballot the same day.
“He specifically stated he’d put it in the mailbox that day, and didn’t know if it was going to be counted” because the ballot had to be postmarked by primary day, Smith said. “... It was on the same day.
“Obviously, he didn’t get to vote twice. The clerk’s office caught it,” Smith said.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said, “I definitely respect (the grand jury’s) decision.”
The clerk’s office did identify the man and didn’t count his vote twice, McCarty said.
“ I just hope something like this will show people that we do take this seriously,” McCarty said.
“The system works,” McCarty said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.