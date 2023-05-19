I’ve attended several high school graduations in my long life. Some of them involved my sisters and brother, my children and my grandkids.
The most recent one was held last Sunday at the Owensboro Sportscenter and featured the 2023 Owensboro Catholic High School graduation class.
That one was special because it included one of my grandchildren. And there’s more to that than meets the ordinary eye.
You see, that granddaughter is not a granddaughter of my blood. She is, however, a granddaughter of loads of love.
Corrie is the daughter of my daughter Dawn and Dr. Charles Milem. And that blood thing comes flying back in again.
Corrie was 3 years old and in China. Dawn and Charles, already the parents of a daughter and two sons, decided they wanted the pretty little girl as a family addition. So they jumped on a plane in Evansville, jumped off a plane in China and came home with a new daughter for them and a new granddaughter for my late bride and I.
Blood didn’t matter when Dawn, Charles and Corrie jumped off the plane and walked into the airport terminal where Anita and I waited. What did matter was a lot of hugging and kissing.
So there she was Sunday afternoon in her green graduation attire. I was just one of several hundred on hand, but I’m pretty sure I was the proudest. A little 3-year-old Chinese girl was without a promising future prior to the wishes of a new mom and dad and the love and pride of a new old papaw.
Not long after bringing Corrie to Owensboro, Dawn and Charles went back to China and put a love hold on a son, Caleb, this time. He will graduate in three years, and I hope my 91 years stretch to 94.
• As I sit at my laptop computer located on my breakfast bar, that affords me with a a full view of my kitchen refrigerator, where a stranger walking into my home would see a sight for sore eyes.
If my late and wonderful wife could come back and see it, she would have me arrested and charged with kitchen destruction. And when the police car arrived she’d kick me into the back seat.
The average person, especially a weekly column writer, would hesitate to write something like this out of fear his column-writing career would also be tossed into that back seat.
For many years the only things appearing on that refrigerator were a glass kitchen ornament and a little porcelain container holding my leftover garlic. Now there is a whole lot of somethings resembling the Region sections of the Messenger Inquirer containing my weekly column.
A wild estimate of how many Region sections are actually on the fridge would be close to 250.
My wife collected my articles but stored them neatly away. If I should be lucky enough to go where my bride is when my trash-collection days are over, she will deny ever having known me.
