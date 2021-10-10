What a beautiful surprise at a time I least expected.
I knew my U.S. Navy grandson, A.J, was coming home on leave from his ship in port at Norfolk, Virginia. But I thought it was going to be on Wednesday of last week and not Tuesday.
But there I was again seated at Gary’s Drive-In with two of my daily associates, Carl Millay, a very sociable and much-appreciated friend, and Bill Johnson, a person I have known from the first grade and a person ... well, let’s just say an associate I take with a grain of salt and a water bucket full of caution.
Actually, Bill is not all that unlikeable, but he seems to think my column in this newspaper is the worst since columns first came into existence. And he denies sharing a desk with me in the first grade.
Anyway, I was sitting there trading barbs with Bill when the front door of the restaurant opened without me noticing and somebody walked in.
“Hi Papaw.” A very familiar and lovable voice made my heart jump up between my ears. It was A.J., and an old man’s life exploded with happiness.
And please don’t get me wrong. I have six other grandchildren and love each of them on an equal basis. It’s just that my time with A.J. has been limited greatly over the last four years, and seeing him again was long over due.
I quickly introduced him to Bill and Carl, and it wasn’t but a few minutes before another Bill — Bill VanWinkle — walked through the door. It was then that I knew that my time for rest, relaxation and mental composure was about to end and my grandson was about to experience something the U.S. Navy would not tolerate.
With VanTwinkle — I mean VanWinkle — leading the charge, A.J. was subjected to a verbal massacre of his grandfather.
And don’t get me wrong. He thought a lot of it was funny and enjoyed some hearty laughs at the expense of his papaw.
But like I’ve said before, I’ve come to tolerate most of the character bashing by the pair of Bills, and I really do care for them. I also care for walking through thunderstorms and dodging shotgun blasts while walking through the woods during dove-hunting season.
Saying I really do care for those two jokers probably sounds a little far-fetched, but I do. And the point is proved by the fact that I keep going back, day after day, for more.
And at the end of our coffee session each day we go our own ways with handshakes and a pat on the back.
I get even by writing columns that VanWinkle claims are read by not more than three persons. Johnson says he reads them, but he’s a lot like he was in the first grade, and you know how that kind of reading goes.
Peace to all.
