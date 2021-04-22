Receiving funding through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program for the eighth year in a row has allowed New Beginnings Sexual Assault and Support Services to offer necessary advocacy and resources to the community.
Funding for the grant is received from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women.
The funds are intended to help strengthen law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and survivor services throughout the state in response to cases of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Advocacy coordinator Terri Crowe said the funding allows for a full-time advocate to help provide the community with necessary education and counseling response services regarding sexual assault, as well as crisis counseling, court accompaniment and emergency room visits to offer support to survivors.
“We’re extremely grateful that we keep being able to renew this grant year after year. It allows us to provide services to seven counties,” she said. “It’s really just vital funding that we receive. It all affects local mental health, local behavioral health.”
New Beginnings has been providing services to the community since 1978, offering crisis and therapy services to sexual assault survivors of all ages, according to its website. It is one of 13 rape crisis centers in Kentucky.
The mission of New Beginnings is to help men, women and children rise above sexual victimization, according to Crowe.
Part of New Beginnings’ services also include advocacy for LGBTQ+ individuals as well, according to Crowe, which is also affected by VAWA funding.
“It’s crucial that everyone has access to quality advocacy services, and we know that LGBTQ+ folks are at much higher risk to be sexually victimized because they fall within a very vulnerable population, and so we want to connect with everyone in our region that need these services,” she said. “Through the funding, we cannot only provide the advocacy services to those folks, but we also … we provide a haven for people to come and get confidential information, confidential therapy services.”
Crowe said all services through New Beginnings are free and available 24 hours a day.
