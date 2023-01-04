A federal grant sought by city commissioners would cover the cost of drainage improvements planned for the York Park neighborhoods and would free up other federal funds for future use.

City commissioners approved applying for the $5.352 million grant for the York Park project from the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the first commission meeting of the new term.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com

@JamesMayse

