A federal grant sought by city commissioners would cover the cost of drainage improvements planned for the York Park neighborhoods and would free up other federal funds for future use.
City commissioners approved applying for the $5.352 million grant for the York Park project from the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the first commission meeting of the new term.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen, Commisisoner Bob Glenn, Commissioner Larry Maglinger and Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright were sworn in at the beginning of the meeting by Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington.
“You are elected to govern. What a privilege that is,” Wethington told commissioners. “I was elected to administer justice, and your role is no less important and no less serious than mine.”
Wethington said while city commissioners are often administrators, “sometimes you’ll be called on to really govern, to really make a decision that will impact our fellow citizens, who place their trust in you, as I do today.”
“When you do that, the only thing we ask is that you remember you’re here to serve, not to govern, but to serve as well.”
The FEMA grant, if approved, would free up more than $3 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars that are currently earmarked for the York neighborhood drainage improvement.
Last year, commissioners approved using $5 million in ARPA dollars to improve drainage issues in the York area. The plan is still being written, but the general outline is to put in larger sewer lines in places and to separate the area’s sanitary and storm water sewer lines.
The grant would require $1.338 million city match. City Manager Nate Pagan said before the meeting the match would come from the city’s ARPA funds.
The remainder of the ARPA funds earmarked for the project would be used for another project, Pagan said.
“We would just re-appropriate those funds to a different use,” he said.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the city has received the grant previously. The project’s current estimated cost is $4.5 million for construction, $350,000 for design and $450,000 for property acquisition.
The deadline to apply for the grant is Jan. 27. Shelton said she was unsure when the city would hear if it had received the grant.
The drainage work is scheduled to be 60% designed by Jan. 10 and completed by early March.
The planned improvements include putting in separate storm water drainage along Ellis Avenue, Bittel Road, North Stratford Drive, South Stratford Drive and Harlan Avenue. Those would drain to York Ditch, which would be enlarged.
City Engineer Kevin Collignon said if the project goes over budget, the scope of the work could be reduced.
If the grant is obtained, the work won’t be expanded over the current cost, Collignon said.
“It would not be doubling the size of the project,” he said. “The project would be the same.”
Pagan told commissioners the drainage improvements will go forward whether or not the grant is approved.
“If awarded grant funds, we would be able to reappropriate the ARPA funds to another project,” he said. “The York project will proceed, regardless.”
