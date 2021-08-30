Owensboro Public Schools is one of 19 school systems across Kentucky that has been awarded a nearly $1 million literacy grant from the Kentucky Department of Education.
This $996,726 Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy Round Two Grant will be dispersed over three years, beginning this school year, in increments of $350,000, $376,726 and $270,000.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the purpose of this grant “is to support schools in improving the reading and writing achievement for all learners from birth to grade 12.”
Amy Bellamy, OPS district literacy coach, said this grant is similar to the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant the district received in 2018, which enabled OPS to create her position. That grant, valued at $651,250, is slated to run through September, at which point the KyCL grant will pick up.
The district was only eligible for round two of the KyCL because it has received the Striving Readers grant, Bellamy said.
She said both grant programs are similar in how they are structured, their requirements of districts and how funds will be allocated toward each grade level.
The funding distribution is 16% for ages birth to 5; 42% for kindergarten to grade five; and 42% — split equally — for middle and high school.
Bellamy said the Striving Readers Grant allowed the district to get a start on its comprehensive literacy initiative, providing a “birds-eye view” of where OPS stands and where it needs to improve.
The past two years the district has undergone significant structural changes in terms of literacy education. Bellamy and other OPS officials took a hard look at literacy numbers to find trends and areas for improvement.
“One thing that became very clear to us across the district is we had challenge areas, and struggles in the area of writing” from preschool through senior year, she said.
The Striving Readers Grant also allowed the district to provide professional development for all educations to help teach writing. The district also invested in a program that provides third-party scoring on students’ writing.
That has been helpful, Bellamy said, because it provides objective feedback.
The district also created a district-wide benchmark test for writing and also aligned all of its language arts curriculum, something Bellamy said hadn’t been done in more than 20 years.
Through that benchmark testing, educators were able to see that some of the biggest challenge areas were consistent across grade levels. For example, most middle school students were struggling with addressing counterclaims in their writing.
Also, all five elementary schools had students struggling with writing organization at every grade.
“They struggled with organizing their thoughts in their writing, and organizing the paper with an intro, evidence and then a conclusion,” Bellamy said. “That was a common thing with them across the board.”
With this knowledge, Bellamy said educators have been able to focus their professional development to hone in on these specific areas for students. By doing that, Bellamy was able to see that benchmark reading and writing test scores improved.
The district plans to continue these efforts with its grant funds, as well as diversify classroom libraries.
“We had outdated books, or books not culturally relevant for our students,” she said.
The district will also continue in its efforts to provide literacy opportunities that involve the whole family, she said, especially for those students who are preparing for preschool and kindergarten.
“Literacy starts at birth,” she said.
The district’s community partners in this grant include the H.L. Neblett Community Center, Inc., Green River District Health Department/First Steps, Audubon-Area Community Services, Inc./Head Start, Green River District Health, Helen Sears, Leola Hayden, and West End Child Care Centers. Our community project partners are: Imagination Library, The Daviess County Public Library, Owensboro Community & Technical College, Brescia University, and Kentucky Wesleyan College, Footsteps2Brilliance, Western Academy at the Neblett and the Daviess County Childhood Council.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
