In May, local musician Colt Graves found success beyond Owensboro with his country-pop track “Dirt on Me,” which reached the top 20 on the iTunes U.S. Country songs chart and hitting the top five on Amazon’s Hot New Releases for country music.
But the Middle Tennessee native didn’t know what was coming his way.
On Wednesday, the 36-year-old announced that he would leave his sales manager post at Don Moore Automotive upon signing a record deal with four-time Grammy-winning musician and producer Timbaland. After breaking the news, Graves said it’s all a mix of emotions.
“(I’m) excited and scared, honestly,” he said. “I’ve been doing the same thing for eight years … and I’m chasing after my passion and my dreams, and it’s like: ‘Hey, here you go. This is your opportunity.’
“Just coming from something that I’m used to (doing) every single day and that I enjoy …, it’s nerve-racking.”
Music has always been part of Graves’ life. He began writing songs under the direction of his father, Josh Graves Jr., who played with country and gospel singer Jeannie C. Riley, and his grandfather and Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Josh Graves.
Graves moved to the area over a decade ago, first living in Utica, then Owensboro before buying an eight-acre farm in Calhoun where he began to focus on a solo career after taking a three-year break.
He was coined the “Calhoun Cowboy” when he released the music video to his 2022 single “Lonesome Roads” before moving back to Owensboro in December 2022.
Graves said his signing with Timbaland — real name Tim Mosley — came about when he was tuning into “Timbo Idol,” a free interactive live show on the video-hosting service TikTok designed to “showcase talented audience members” and “giving them the opportunity to share the stage with Timbaland live,” according to the music producer’s Timbo.Land website. “He had a live thing going on when he was listening to music and stuff like that. There were 1,900 people in (the stream), and it just so happened that he clicked mine. I didn’t even know he clicked on it,” Graves said. “Next thing you know, I’m in his live (chat).”
Graves said Mosley’s reaction was positive after hearing one of the former’s tracks.
“... He (kept) listening to it, and then he (lifted) up his glasses … and he was like: ‘Dang. This is it. This is fire,’ ” Graves said. “And then he (listened) to my next song and he was like: ‘Man, you’re a superstar.’ ”
From there, Graves said Mosley followed him on TikTok before Graves sent him a message thanking him for the kind words.
They eventually spoke outside of TikTok after Mosley asked for Graves’ email address.
“We went back-and-forth for a little bit, and he asked me to send some more songs over …,” Graves said.
Graves said Mosley was impressed with the material and then asked for Graves’ phone number before radio silence ensued for a little bit.
“I don’t hear anything for like 10 days, and I was: ‘Oh well, maybe he’s moved on,’ ” Graves said. “Next thing you know, I get a call (from) him (on) FaceTime.”
Graves said the conversation led to “talking to multiple different people about different aspects of the deals.”
While Graves couldn’t reveal exact details, he said it’s all “come together in a way that I couldn’t believe.”
“Everything that (my team and I) have kind of shot for and aimed towards happened,” he said. “You don’t know what’s gonna happen if you don’t take that risk and jump. I was very, very blessed to have members of my team that (were) willing to put all their time (in it) as well, and take and treat it as their own.
“I’ve told everybody that it’s the season of the underdog. I’m not supposed to be in this spot, but I’ve worked really, really hard to get here, and I’ve sacrificed my time, talents and treasures towards this and so did my team ….”
In an interview with the Messenger-Inquirer in May, Graves said his three goals are to provide for his family full-time through music, play at the Grand Ole Opry and win a Grammy.
As of Wednesday, he feels like he’s on the right track.
“I’ve got one down,” Graves said, “and I’ve got two to go.”
