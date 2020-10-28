Green River District Health Department board members got a glimpse Tuesday of state recommendations for counties that fall into the “red zone,” or the highest level for new COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, the state map that charts counties’ daily incidence rates showed four of GRDHD’s seven counties — Hancock, McLean, Henderson and Webster — sat in the red zone, which means at least 25 new cases are reported daily per 100,000 population. Health officials consider that a high rate of infection.
GRDHD’s other three counties were close to slipping into the red zone again.
Each Thursday, counties in the red will be asked to follow these recommendations for a week:
• Allow employees to work from home when possible.
• Reduce in-person shopping.
• Non-critical government offices should operate virtually.
• Residents should order take-out meals instead of dining at restaurants and bars.
• Prioritize businesses that enforce mask mandates and other guidelines.
• Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
• Don’t host or attend gatherings of any size.
• Avoid non-essential activities outside the house.
• Reduce overall activities and contacts.
During Tuesday’s Zoom meeting, Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider talked about the challenge of enforcing those recommendations.
“Is it fair to say, again, that the resources for the health departments to act as enforcement bodies are very limited and very difficult?” Schneider asked. “The same is true for sheriff departments and police departments in (GRDHD’s) footprint.”
Clay Horton, the district’s public health director, agreed.
“It’s an almost impossible situation,” Horton said. “ ... We can’t enforce our way out of this.”
Widespread cooperation among residents is the only solution, he said.
“We’ve come to a place, as a society, that we all realize we’re not going to be able to force people into doing the right thing,” Horton said. “We have to get them to understand why it’s in their own self-interest to do the right thing, why it’s going to protect them, protect their families, and, ultimately, protect their community.”
Board member Mark Sears asked if there was anything the board could do to support that effort and GRDHD staff.
In reply, Horton asked board members to set good examples in their everyday lives.
“Step up and speak up,” he said.
In other business, the district passed its independent audit with flying colors. No deficiencies were found, said Joy Ries, a partner with Kemper CPA Group.
“Everything went really well, as usual,” Ries said.
In the first-quarter financial report, board members learned GRDHD is projected to close the fiscal year with a surplus of $1.5 million.
The district’s current cash balance is more than $12 million, which could sustain operations for more than eight months with no other revenue.
The meeting is available for the public to view at youtube.com/user/kygreenriverhealth.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
