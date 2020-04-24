The Green River District Health Department Board of Health will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Because of restrictions on social gatherings, the meeting will stream live at youtube.com/user/kygreenriverhealth.
The agenda includes a COVID-19 response update, third-quarter financial summary and the public health director's report, including a billing report and legislative update.
