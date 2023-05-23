The Green River District Health Department invited local health coalitions and citizens from the Owensboro and Daviess County area Monday to its community health assessment forum at the Logsdon Community Center to discuss concerns negatively influencing the health status of the district.

Previously, GRDHD conducted a similar health assessment and improvement process back in 2018 seeking feedback and input from both residents and community partners about how to continue making positive strides and address current and recent issues.

