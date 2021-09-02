The Green River District Health Department announced Wednesday that it will maintain its national accreditation status for an additional five years through the Public Health Accreditation Board.
GRDHD has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards in improvement, infrastructure and innovation measures and has the capacity to continue to evolve, thereby becoming increasingly effective at improving the health of the residents in the seven-county GRDHD service area.
PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards for the nation’s public health departments to continuously improve the quality of their services geared toward protecting and promoting health and preventing disease and injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.