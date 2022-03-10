Members of the McLean County Board of Health held an in-person, special-called meeting Friday to discuss COVID cases in the region and plans to improve the county’s health department’s facility.
Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, provided an update about how cases were faring off in the county and in the Green River region since the last meeting last July.
“The short story … is we’re in a better place than we have been in the previous fix or six weeks,” Horton said. “...I’m a lot more optimistic than what we have been for the last year-and-a-half.”
Horton said that much of the core messages regarding COVID have shifted due to the decline in cases in the county, region and commonwealth — stressing people to get vaccinated and boosted, use additional tools such as wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces, stay home if sick and to get tested if symptoms arise or if exposed to the virus and to be mindful that guidance will change depending on more information coming out.
“...There is a speed limit to the knowledge that we can gain, and so as we learn more as recommendations and guidance comes out — I think we all should be ready to accept that and try to understand it and try to apply it to our businesses and our community,” Horton said. “I think that’s caused a lot of frustration with the public. When you hear recommendations shift, … sometimes there’s not an understanding because it may ... the amount of knowledge has increased or it could be that there have been changes with the virus … with the different variants.”
Horton shared a graph to detail the epidemic curve detailing the average daily rates of new cases for the state, region and county; noting that the county has been experiencing both more and less cases compared to state levels.
“That same general trend (and) pattern really follows not only the regional (and) local level, but the state level,” Horton said. “I think that that shows our communities are not isolated from each other. What impacts our neighbors also impacts us and that we, at various times, felt like we were isolated from what’s going on from the rest of the world, but we really aren’t.”
Horton also presented the recent introduction of how the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shifted their metric regarding how to measure the risk of transmission through COVID-19 community levels of the virus by county, which is to be updated every Thursday.
“This is a way that public health can communicate to the general public what the risk is in the area that you are in at the time,” Horton said.
Horton said that the metrics are based not only on the number of new cases, but also on new hospitalizations and finding out the hospital percentages regarding capacity.
Though the county was surrounded by other counties that were considered to be high levels of cases last week, Horton said McLean fared off in the “medium,” or yellow, category.
As of Friday, Union County was the only county considered “high,” or orange, in the region while Muhlenberg County was identified as “low,” or green, and was one of the first in the state.
“I’m optimistic that over the next couple of weeks that we’ll see more and more green ... and we will also see less orange …,” Horton said.
Additionally, Horton spoke about vaccination effectiveness and status since July 2021, highlighting that 93% of deaths for people under 60 were unvaccinated, while 71% of deaths for those over 60 were unvaccinated.
“If you’re fully vaccinated, your chance for death outcomes are much, much lower …,” Horton said.
Though Horton notes that the severe outcomes of people who receive the vaccines appear to be “very low,” there has never been a vaccine that has been met with “as much attention and as much scrutiny.”
Horton said that there is a possibility of a second booster in the works for people that are both older and immunocompromised but admits that there has not been any evidence for the general population that it’s needed at this time.
“...I think that’s something that we’ll have to watch, and it may come to fruition, but as of right now, that robust protection against severe illness seems to be holding very strong …,” Horton said.
Horton revealed that people have been receiving the virus for the second time.
“We didn’t before omicron but since omicron we’ve seen it a lot,” Horton said. “It’s a little difficult to track. For one thing, our surveillance system was completely overwhelmed with omicron … You didn’t have this intensive case investigation on every single case, so sometimes it was difficult to tell. … I personally know people who got tested over a year ago and were positive and then caught omicron and took a home test and never told anyone … and isolated until they recovered. There’s a little bit of a blind spot out there, but reinfections are very common with omicron.”
The board concluded the meeting with approving payments regarding improvements to the McLean County Health Department as part of the countywide energy efficient improvement project that was approved by the fiscal court last September.
Judge-Executive and Board Chairman Curtis Dame approached the board about the project, which is under contract with Perfection Group, a custom-designed service solutions company based out of Cincinnati, Ohio, which is focused on improving the infrastructure of the health department building, sheriff’s office and courthouse.
“...We tried to focus on the facilities that we considered had a grade ‘C’ or lower rating for longevity,” Dame said. “We all know that we can’t afford to rebuild this facility ….”
The total cost of the health department upgrades is projected to be $250,891, which includes upgrades to 223 LED lighting fixtures, replacement of four HVAC units that are over 20 years old, replacing domestic hot water with a new tankless Rinnai system and addressing continuous roof leak issues.
The board’s payments would alleviate a large percentage of the $250,891 based on the health department’s square-footage usage, where the board will pay between $10,000 to $12,000 over the next 20 years for a grand total of approximately $140,000 without interest, while the fiscal court will cover the costs of additional improvements such as exterior landscaping and entryway to the facility.
