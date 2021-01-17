The Green River District Health Department reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 in the health department’s service area Saturday.
A health department press release says 103 cases were reported in Daviess County, 43 cases were reported in Henderson County and 23 cases were reported in Ohio County.
McLean County recorded 15 new cases on Saturday, Webster County had 12 additional cases, Union County had 11 cases and Hancock County had nine new cases, the release says.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday.
