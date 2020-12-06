The Green River District Health Department reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and four deaths.
The health reported the COVID-19 deaths of one resident in Daviess County, a McLean County resident, an Ohio County resident and a Webster County resident. There have been 162 deaths in the health department’s service area since the onset of the pandemic.
A health department press release says there were 116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Daviess County Saturday. Also, Henderson County had 36 additional cases, Ohio County had 34 new cases, Webster County had 12 cases, McLean County had nine new cases and Hancock County and Union County both had eight new cases.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and two additional deaths.
People are urged to avoid crowds, stay home when possible, wear face masks and stay at least six feet from other people, and to stay home if they feel sick. People should also avoid close contact with people who are sick.
