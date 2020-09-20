The Green River District Health Department reported Saturday that the agency has confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county service area.
Health department officials said in a press release 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Daviess County, 23 new cases were confirmed in Union County and 11 new cases were confirmed in Henderson County.
Also McLean and Ohio counties had one new case each, and Webster County had two new cases, the press release said. There were no new confirmed cases in Hancock County on Saturday.
There have been 2,871 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Green River region, and 60,128 cases statewide, the health department said. Of the cases in the region, 15 people are currently hospitalized.
COVID-19 testing is scheduled at health centers in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties on Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. The Ohio County health center will offer testing on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29.
To schedule a COVID-19 test at any of those locations, visit the health department’s website, https://health department.org.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
