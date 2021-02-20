On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 54 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 35 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, three in Henderson County, five in McLean County, five in Ohio County, and two in Union County.
To date, there have been 19,665 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 16,867 (85%).
Twenty-two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 826 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 324 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
