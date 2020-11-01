The Green River District Health Department reported 71 new cases of coronavirus in the seven-county area on Saturday.
Twenty-nine of them were in Daviess County; 23 in Henderson County, five in Hancock, four each in Ohio and Union and three each in McLean and Webster.
Muhlenberg County, which isn’t in the Green River district, reported six new cases Saturday.
Daviess County also saw its 32nd death from the virus.
There have been 96 COVID-19 related deaths in the region since March.
GRDHD said the average age of the 5,269 people who have had the virus in the region is 45.
But they ranged from one month to 100 years old.
The 20-29 age group continues to have the most cases in the region with 912, followed by the 30-39 group with 815 and the 40-49 ground with 805.
Daviess has seen 2,037 total cases.
Of that, 1,747 have recovered.
Daviess has seen 140 hospitalizations, but only eight are currently hospitalized, the report said.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
