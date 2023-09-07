On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department, which covers a seven-county area, reported it had investigated 1,203 new COVID-19 infections during August, a significant increase from the 182 cases reported for July.
According to GRDHD, 468 cases were reported in Daviess County, 27 in Hancock County, 43 in McLean County and 101 in Ohio County. There were six COVID-19 related deaths reported during the month in the GRDHD district, including three deaths in Daviess County and one death in Hancock County.
