The Green River District Health Department reported a record-high number of cases for a single day Thursday and Director Clay Horton said now is the time to take the virus seriously to keep the situation from getting more out of control.
On Thursday, GRDHD reported 228 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most reported in a single day since the virus reached the region in March.
The districtwide total number of confirmed cases now sits at 8,946 individuals. According to GRDHD, 37%, or 3,164, of those cases were reported in November alone. GRDHD reported 60 COVID-19 related deaths in November, accounting for 39% of all virus-related deaths in the region so far. There have been a total of 158 deaths related to COVID-19 in the region to date.
“If you think about that, we’re almost nine months into this and that huge proportion is just in those 30 days,” Horton said. “I think if you expanded it out and looked at the months of October and November, we’re probably looking at three-fourths of our cases … This is the exponential spread we’ve been warning about. This is what we’ve been worried would happen.”
While Horton said the health department has received questions about whether the spread can be pinned to a single event, mass gathering or a long-term care facility outbreak, he said the current uptick in cases “is just a general community spread” with many small cluster outbreaks in addition to outbreaks in long-term care facilities throughout the district and the state.
“If you’re out right now, you should assume that you’re exposed to COVID-19,” he said. “It’s just really important for everybody to just wear their mask when they’re in public, to be washing their hands frequently and to keep that physical distance between them and people that are outside of their household.”
Horton said while there is concern about potential spread over the Thanksgiving holiday and the upcoming Christmas holidays, it is still too early to tell what that impact will be. He said he expects to start seeing possible impacts of Thanksgiving outbreaks through the coming weekend and next week.
“It could be playing some role but if it is, then we haven’t seen the brunt of it yet. It’s probably still a little too early to really see the full effect,” he said.
GRDHD reported 78 additional COVID-19 cases in Daviess County on Thursday, seven in Hancock County, 42 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 79 in Ohio County, six in Union County and 11 in Webster County.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
