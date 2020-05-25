The Green River District Health Department on Monday reported two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of them in Daviess County and the other in Ohio County.
This brings the total number of reported coronavirus cases in the district to 627, of which 16 people are currently hospitalized. District-wide 477 people have recovered from the virus, according to a report issued by the GRDHD.
The report also states that as of May 23 the total number of cases reported in the commonwealth is 8,571, and 391 deaths.
