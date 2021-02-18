Green River District Health Department is beginning to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals aged 60 and over.

Public Health Director Clay Horton said that although the 1B category, including first responders, education workers, childcare workers and individuals aged 70 and older remains the priority, the health department is beginning to administer vaccines to a portion of the 1C category.

While 1C also includes anyone older than 16 that are considered high risk and those deemed essential workers, Horton said the 60 and older population will be used to supplement open and missed appointments.

“It’s not all of 1C. We’re showing particular priority for that 60 and above demographic,” he said, “The 1C, the 60 and over, is what we’re trying to fill in any open spots that we have on any given week because, not only are we trying to follow the priority phases, but we want to make sure that we’re not holding onto vaccines.”

Supplementing a portion of the 1C category will allow the health department to administer 90% of its doses within a seven-day period, which is protocol.

Horton said the health department is now receiving weekly shipments of 700 vaccine doses for initial shots in addition to however many booster doses it needs.

GRDHD has developed a scheduling waiting list for people wanting to receive vaccines with upcoming clinic days uncertain due to weather and prolonged shipping times for vaccine doses.

Horton said there is not a specific date for when vaccines will become open to all of the 1C category. He said it depends on the vaccine supply and other factors.

“I think that will be the next priority group. I think that it will depend on just the amount of vaccine that comes into the state, which appears to be increasing, and then of course, in the short term, what the weather does to us,” he said. “I think when we see appointments slow down for that 60 and above category, that’s when you’ll see kind of a move to that next level.”

Anyone wishing to schedule a vaccine appointment may do so by calling the health department or visiting Health Department.org.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360