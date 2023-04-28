In an effort to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis, the Green River District Health Department will host a fentanyl awareness event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10 at Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Jack T. Wells ‘77 Activity Center, 3300 Frederica St.

The event will include free Narcan and fentanyl test strips upon request, and attendees will learn more about the drug and what community partners are doing to address concerns. Representatives from local law enforcement and AMR, along with a pharmacist, will speak on the subject.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.