In an effort to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis, the Green River District Health Department will host a fentanyl awareness event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10 at Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Jack T. Wells ‘77 Activity Center, 3300 Frederica St.
The event will include free Narcan and fentanyl test strips upon request, and attendees will learn more about the drug and what community partners are doing to address concerns. Representatives from local law enforcement and AMR, along with a pharmacist, will speak on the subject.
“We know that fentanyl is a known threat in our community and other people’s communities,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD’s public health director. “It’s present in illicit drugs, sometimes knowingly and sometimes unknowingly. It’s a dangerous drug, (and) it causes a lot of overdoses.
“What we’re doing with these events … is that we’re trying to do some education and do some outreach.”
Horton said those who use illicit drugs should be knowledgeable and prepared on how to prevent an overdose, and others who may be around users should also be prepared.
“Ideally, you would make the decision not to use (the drugs), but … if you may be around people that possibly use fentanyl or if you know people that use fentanyl, you want to know how to recognize an overdose and how to get help and save that person’s life,” he said.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide and other accidents, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are considered the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths, with more than 150 people dying every day.
According to the CDC, drugs containing deadly levels of fentanyl can’t be detected by sight, taste or smell.
“I think first and foremost, if you’re using illegal drugs, you have to be aware that fentanyl or substances being adulterated with fentanyl happen,” Horton said. “You want to be conscious of trying to test what you’re using to be aware if you may be using fentanyl; and certainly if you are (using), you have to know there’s an overdose risk.”
In Kentucky, there were a reported 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021 — a 14.5% increase from 2020 — with opioids being involved in 90% of all overdose deaths in the Commonwealth. Fentanyl was detected in more than 70% of those cases in the state and nationwide, according to a report by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
“We do see over time that the trends in terms of substances that people are using changes … and we have to adapt in terms of how we educate folks and how we try to prevent that outcome in the community,” Horton said. “From a public health perspective, we know it certainly has increased with (this) threat that we weren’t seeing (or) talking about five (to) 10 years ago.”
Angela Bindert, licensed practical nurse with GRDHD, said her hope with the event is to reach the youth.
“(Fentanyl) has started (being) put in more and more drugs, (and now there’s) adderall pills with fentanyl; so I knew we had to get more awareness out there,” she said. “... You just don’t buy adderall unless it’s prescribed by a doctor, because that’s just a scary situation.”
Bindert said she’s seen and heard of fentanyl also being present in alprazolam (Xanax) and vape pens.
“... You just don’t know if those vape pens have fentanyl in it,” she said. “... (In) another part of Kentucky, … there were three different instances where they were all middle-school kids (that) started having overdose symptoms from vaping.”
With these types of events, Horton said it creates “multiple points of access” and “meeting people where they are.”
“From our perspective, we want to do the outreach events because we know there’s a risk in the community,” he said. “We want to make people aware of it, and we want to link people to the resources that can help them.”
For more information, contact the Green River District Health Department at 270-686-7747.
