The Green River District Health Department has released new guidance regarding quarantine times for those who have been infected with or exposed to COVID-19, recommending 10 days of isolation for exposure and infection, regardless of symptoms.
GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said while 10 days of isolation has always been the guidance for those who were infected, 14 days was previously recommended for individuals who were exposed.
The recommendation, he said, was based on data that showed individuals could return a positive COVID-19 test and develop symptoms up to 14 days following exposure.
“With the Delta variant, there’s a lot of data coming out that shows that it probably has a shorter incubation period,” he said.
An incubation period refers to the period of time from when you’re exposed to a virus to when you first start developing symptoms, according to Horton.
He said data suggests the incubation period for the Delta variant ranges between three to five days.
“It’s a range. It’ll be a little different for each person, but it seems, some of the data suggests, for most people, if they’re going to develop symptoms, it’s between day three and five,” he said.
Horton said the current recommendation is also meant to be easier to understand and follow versus having two different recommendations for quarantine and isolation for individuals being exposed versus infected.
Additionally, GRDHD will no longer contact employers to notify them when an individual under their employment has been infected or exposed, nor will it continue providing letters of release for employees returning to work.
While this may leave more potential for employees to return to work while infected, Horton said the health department does not have the capacity to contact each employer with the high number of cases it is receiving each day.
“It really isn’t sustainable at this point to contact every employer and to track every case every day, issuing release letters for employees to come back to work,” he said. “We just don’t have the capacity to provide one-on-one consultation with every employer on every case when we get 225 cases a day, which is what we got (Tuesday).”
Horton also said cases are still continuing at an upward trend.
“We are not seeing any signs that our case rates are going to decline any time soon,” he said. “In fact, they appear to continue to be going up.”
He said the health department has also seen an uptick in child cases of COVID-19, but that exposure is coming from many different directions, whether it be activities outside of school or through family members.
“With the volume of cases we have right now, it’s difficult to pinpoint an exposure or a cause on every case,” Horton said. “There’s just too many opportunities to be exposed in our community right now.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
